Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training  [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force board a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, in support of Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 07:16
    Photo ID: 9426309
    VIRIN: 250716-F-BX586-1032
    Resolution: 5681x3780
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training  [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training
    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training
    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 
    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 
    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 
    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    123AW
    133AW
    3MLG
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download