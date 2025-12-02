Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force board a U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, in support of Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)