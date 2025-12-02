Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron 2 oversee the loading of a U.S. Marine Corps MRC-145 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. The joint exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability between branches and reinforcing logistics capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)