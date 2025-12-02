A U.S. Marine Corps MRC-145 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron 2, prepares for loading onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 07:16
|Photo ID:
|9426304
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-BX586-1016
|Resolution:
|5537x3684
|Size:
|8.99 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.