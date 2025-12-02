Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training [Image 1 of 6]

    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps MRC-145 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron 2, prepares for loading onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 07:16
    Photo ID: 9426304
    VIRIN: 250716-F-BX586-1016
    Resolution: 5537x3684
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

