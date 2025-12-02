Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MRC-145 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to Marine Air Support Squadron 2, prepares for loading onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)