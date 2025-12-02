Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 123rd Airlift Maintenance Squadron, Kentucky Air National Guard, load a U.S. Marine Corps MRC-145 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)