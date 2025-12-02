U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 123rd Airlift Maintenance Squadron, Kentucky Air National Guard, load a U.S. Marine Corps MRC-145 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 07:16
|Photo ID:
|9426305
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-BX586-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Melany Bermudez