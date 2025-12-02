Iowa Air National Guard stands up new 133d Combat Training Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 133d Combat Training Squadron offer their first salute to new commander Lt. Col. Kevin Taylor during an activation ceremony Dec. 6, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The activation of the 133d CTS introduces the Air National Guard’s newest squadron and highlights its mission to strengthen the nation’s cyber warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson)