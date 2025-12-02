Iowa Air National Guard stands up new 133d Combat Training Squadron

Photo By Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson | Members of the 133d Combat Training Squadron offer their first salute to new commander...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson | Members of the 133d Combat Training Squadron offer their first salute to new commander Lt. Col. Kevin Taylor during an activation ceremony Dec. 6, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The activation of the 133d CTS introduces the Air National Guard’s newest squadron and highlights its mission to strengthen the nation’s cyber warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson) see less | View Image Page

The Iowa Air National Guard officially activated the 133d Combat Training Squadron (CTS) during a ceremony held Dec. 6, 2025 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa, marking a major milestone in the state’s expanding role in national defense. Although officially recognized on Oct. 1, 2025, today’s activation formally introduced the Air National Guard’s newest squadron and highlighted its mission to strengthen the nation’s cyber warfighting capabilities.



The 133d CTS ensures the U.S. remains ready to meet and overcome modern threats in an era where digital security is inseparable from military success. From right here in Iowa, the unit trains service members to protect, empower, and advance the nation’s warfighting edge across an increasingly contested digital battlespace.



"Every aircraft, radar, and command network relies on resilient digital systems," said Lt. Col. Kevin Taylor, 133d CTS commander. "This unit trains Airmen to maneuver within cyberspace, ensuring our air and information forces maintain a critical advantage in any engagement."



The activation also marks the beginning of a new chapter for a familiar Iowa unit. The 133d CTS carries forward the heritage of the 133d Test Squadron, which was deactivated in March 2025. While the former squadron focused on testing and evaluation of command-and-control systems, the new CTS shifts to a training mission—developing cyber professionals under the 132d Wing while honoring decades of excellence associated with the “133” lineage.



During the ceremony, Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds offered her remarks in a video, stating she was proud of the hard work and dedication of the Iowa Air National Guard as well as underscoring the importance of the new squadron’s mission.



“By activating the 133d Combat Training Squadron, we’re establishing a one-of-a-kind proving ground for America’s cyber warriors. One that will empower our Airmen to defend U.S. interests and act decisively against hostile threats,” said Reynolds.



The squadron’s creation stems from a recognized gap in cyber training across the Air Force. In 2018, two Iowa Guardsmen helped identify the need for realistic, large-scale digital training environments capable of preparing Airmen for modern cyber operations. Their work gained attention at the highest levels, and within a year, Air Force leaders validated the requirement.



The Director of the Air National Guard ultimately selected Des Moines, Iowa, as the home for this new capability—solidifying the state as a leader in the nation’s total-force cyber readiness.



Training within the 133d CTS takes place in a secure, high-tech digital environment—a system comparable to a flight simulator, but for the cyber domain. These environments immerse service members in realistic, hands-on scenarios where they learn to effectively execute tactics, techniques and procedures to conduct real-world cyberspace operations when required.



The activation of the 133d CTS directly supports national and state priorities:



Defend the Homeland: Modern warfare depends on technology. The squadron ensures the U.S. can fight and win—even when the battlefield is digital.

Empowering Iowa’s Role: Anchors a cutting-edge cyber training mission in Iowa, strengthening the state’s impact on national defense.

Developing Future Talent: Builds the next generation of cyber professionals whose skills also support Iowa’s civilian workforce and industry.

Driving Innovation: Brings advanced technology, expertise, and opportunity to Iowa communities and the state’s economy.



The 133d Combat Training Squadron now stands as a cornerstone of the Air National Guard’s cyber capabilities, bringing new opportunities, new missions, and a renewed commitment to national defense.