Iowa Air National Guard stands up new 133d Combat Training Squadron

Lt. Col. Kevin Taylor, 133d Combat Training Squadron commander, addresses squadron members during an activation ceremony Dec. 6, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The activation of the 133d CTS introduces the Air National Guard’s newest squadron and highlights its mission to strengthen the nation’s cyber warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
