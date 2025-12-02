Lt. Col. Kevin Taylor (righ(, 133d Combat Training Squadron commander, receives the 133d CTS guidon from Col. Joseph Witt (left), 132d Operations Group commander, during an activation ceremony Dec. 6, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The passing of the guidon is an Air Force tradition that establishes the transfer of command and authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Nathan L. Osmundson)
Iowa Air National Guard stands up new 133d Combat Training Squadron
