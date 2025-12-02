Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air National Guard stands up new 133d Combat Training Squadron [Image 4 of 5]

    Iowa Air National Guard stands up new 133d Combat Training Squadron

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Osmundson 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. Kevin Taylor (righ(, 133d Combat Training Squadron commander, receives the 133d CTS guidon from Col. Joseph Witt (left), 132d Operations Group commander, during an activation ceremony Dec. 6, 2025, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The passing of the guidon is an Air Force tradition that establishes the transfer of command and authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SrA Nathan L. Osmundson)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9426183
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-LN405-1091
    Resolution: 2549x3590
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    activation
    ANG
    Cyber
    Iowa Air National Guard
    132d Wing
    range
    133d Combat Training Squadron

