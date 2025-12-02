U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan D. Calhoun, a self-propelled artillery repairer with Fox Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepares for ship-to-shore operations during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Calhoun is a native of Illinois. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)