Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25 [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepare to conduct operations during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 21:54
    Photo ID: 9426159
    VIRIN: 251206-M-PR730-1015
    Resolution: 5516x3527
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Destiny Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25 Person/unit: LCpl Perez, Destiny
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25
    U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download