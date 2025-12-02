U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division prepare for ship-to-shore operations during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9426161
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-PR730-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Destiny Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.