U.S. Marines, Sailors execute ship-to-shore operations during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepare to conduct operations during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Destiny Perez)
