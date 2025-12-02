Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mid-South Therapy Dogs visit CNRC [Image 8 of 8]

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    251205-N-UF592-1044 Builder 1st Class Ray Cross, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Charlie Davidson, middle, both assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, pet Jagger, a therapy dog assigned to Mid-South Therapy Dogs and Friends, handled by Tara Wells, during a visit to CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee, Dec. 5, 2025. The visit provided stress-relief, comfort, and community support through animal-assisted therapy and volunteer outreach, boosting morale and well-being among service members and personnel.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 10:31
    Photo ID: 9424923
    VIRIN: 251205-N-UF592-1044
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, Mid-South Therapy Dogs visit CNRC [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

