Mid-South Therapy Dogs visit CNRC

251205-N-UF592-1040 Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ashleigh Bassoni, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, pets Tinker, a therapy dog assigned to Mid-South Therapy Dogs and Friends, during a visit to CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee, Dec. 5, 2025. The visit provided stress-relief, comfort, and community support through animal-assisted therapy and volunteer outreach, boosting morale and well-being among service members and personnel.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
