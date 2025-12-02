Mid-South Therapy Dogs visit CNRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-UF592-1008 Chief Yeoman Claudia Diazhidalgo, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, pets Tinker, a therapy dog assigned to Mid-South Therapy Dogs and Friends during a visit to CNRC headquarters in Millington, Tennessee, Dec. 5, 2025. The visit provided stress-relief, comfort, and community support through animal-assisted therapy and volunteer outreach, boosting morale and well-being among service members and personnel.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)