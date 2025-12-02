RADM Waters gives Bravo Zulu belt buckles to Chaplains

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251204-N-UF592-1010

Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, presents a Bravo Zulu belt buckle to Lt. Cmdr. Jared Smith, a chaplain assigned to NRC Site Seattle, for outstanding performance during fiscal year 2025 at CNRC headquarters, Dec. 4, 2025. The award recognizes his exemplary dedication, leadership, and contribution to the Navy’s recruiting mission.



(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)