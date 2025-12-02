Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Waters gives Bravo Zulu belt buckles to Chaplains [Image 1 of 8]

    RADM Waters gives Bravo Zulu belt buckles to Chaplains

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    251205-N-UF592-1002
    Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, presents a Bravo Zulu belt buckle to Lt. Cmdr. David Hammond, a chaplain assigned to NRC Site Hyattsville, Maryland, for outstanding performance during fiscal year 2025 at CNRC headquarters, Dec. 4, 2025. The award recognizes his exemplary dedication, leadership, and contribution to the Navy’s recruiting mission.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

