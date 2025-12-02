RADM Waters gives Bravo Zulu belt buckles to Chaplains

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251204-N-UF592-1008

Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, presents a Bravo Zulu belt buckle to Lt. Jeremy Sweeten, a chaplain assigned to NRC Site Jacksonville, Florida, for outstanding performance during fiscal year 2025 at CNRC headquarters, Dec. 4, 2025. The award recognizes his exemplary dedication, leadership, and contribution to the Navy’s recruiting mission.



(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)