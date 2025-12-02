U.S. Sailors receive pallets of stores in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 00:21
|Photo ID:
|9424691
|VIRIN:
|251014-N-XK462-1245
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.