    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors receive pallets of stores in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

