Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

U.S. Sailors operate a forklift in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew C. Wolf)