    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis [Image 1 of 4]

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Edward Jacome 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) prepares to come alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Edward Jacome)

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis [Image 4 of 4], by SN Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

