The fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) prepares to come alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, Oct. 14, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 00:21
|Photo ID:
|9424689
|VIRIN:
|251014-N-ET289-1005
|Resolution:
|4907x3271
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS John Lewis [Image 4 of 4], by SN Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.