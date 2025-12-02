U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen T. Davis, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Kyle J. McHugh, left, the incoming commanding officer of VMFAT-502 during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, December 5, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9424454
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-NG634-1108
|Resolution:
|4799x7195
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFAT-502 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.