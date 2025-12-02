VMFAT-502 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen T. Davis, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Kyle J. McHugh, left, the incoming commanding officer of VMFAT-502 during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, December 5, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)