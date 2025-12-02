VMFAT-502 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Stephen T. Davis, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives the unit colors from Sgt. Maj. Tiphany D. Clugston, the sergeant major of VMFAT-502, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, December 5, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)