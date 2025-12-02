VMFAT-502 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt.Col. Stephen J. Mchugh, the former commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, December 5, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)