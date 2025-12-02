Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFAT-502 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Current and former commanding officers of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, salute during the pass in review during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, December 5, 2025. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 9424460
    VIRIN: 251205-M-NG634-1585
    Resolution: 6125x4085
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFAT-502 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command
    VMFAT-502 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    VMFAT-502
    Marines
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download