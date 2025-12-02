U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department operate a water hose during a live-fire training exercise conducted as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The exercise demonstrated the fire department’s ability to execute precise and efficient firefighting procedures under time-sensitive conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9423657
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-AR459-1156
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.