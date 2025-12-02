Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 5 of 8]

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department operate a water hose during a live-fire training exercise conducted as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The exercise not only required the extinguishing of a live fire but also tested the team’s ability to coordinate effectively under high-intensity, real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EX
    DM
    DMAFB
    ML
    ML 26-1

