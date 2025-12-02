Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department operate a water hose during a live-fire training exercise conducted as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The exercise not only required the extinguishing of a live fire but also tested the team’s ability to coordinate effectively under high-intensity, real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)