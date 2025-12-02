Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department work together to extinguish a fire during a live-fire training exercise conducted as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The exercise exposed Airmen to realistic, mission-focused scenarios that strengthened their readiness and response proficiency. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)