    Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 6 of 8]

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department extinguish a fire during a live-fire training exercise conducted as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The Airmen demonstrated coordinated teamwork to maintain effective fire suppression and enhance overall mission performance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

