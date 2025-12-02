Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department extinguish a fire during a live-fire training exercise conducted as part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The Airmen demonstrated coordinated teamwork to maintain effective fire suppression and enhance overall mission performance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)