82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers prepare to step for a 12 mile ruck march at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 05, 2025. The ruck march was the last event during the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best of the Best competition that tested each squad’s proficiency in small-unit tactics and technical expertise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicole Miller)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 13:15
|Photo ID:
|9423358
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-PE102-1285
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|28.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.