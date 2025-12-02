DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers briskly move across Sicily Drop Zone during a 12 mile ruck march at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 05, 2025. The ruck march was the last event during the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best of the Best competition that tested each squad’s proficiency in small-unit tactics and technical expertise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicole Miller)