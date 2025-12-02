Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025 [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Nicole Miller 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers briskly move across Sicily Drop Zone during a 12 mile ruck march for the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best of the Best competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 05, 2025. The ruck march was the last event during the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Best of the Best competition that tested each squad’s proficiency in small-unit tactics and technical expertise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicole Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:15
    Photo ID: 9423333
    VIRIN: 251205-A-PE102-1337
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 15.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025
    DIVARTY Best of the Best Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download