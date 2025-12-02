Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A timber stand improvement area in Training Area 42 at Fort Sill, Okla., shows cleared understory and mulched forest floor in November 2025, leaving the site ready for new grasses and wildflowers to emerge next growing season. The Fort Sill Natural Resources Branch is restoring savanna-style habitat, reducing wildfire risk and improving training land for Soldiers. (Courtesy photo by Jeremiah Zurenda)