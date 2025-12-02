Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A timber stand improvement area in Training Area 42 at Fort Sill, Okla., shows cleared understory and mulched forest floor in November 2025, leaving the site ready for new grasses and wildflowers to emerge next growing season. The Fort Sill Natural Resources Branch is restoring savanna-style habitat, reducing wildfire risk and improving training land for Soldiers. (Courtesy photo by Jeremiah Zurenda)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 09:34
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
