Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

A white-tailed buck stands in a newly restored timber stand improvement area in Training Area 42 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in November 2025. The Fort Sill Natural Resources Branch is using forestry mulching to thin dense understory, improve wildlife habitat, reduce wildfire risk and open training land for Soldiers. (Courtesy photo by Jeremiah Zurenda)