A forestry mulcher used by the Fort Sill Natural Resources Branch sits in a timber stand improvement project area in Training Area 42 at Fort Sill, Okla., Nov. 2025. The machine grinds dense understory into mulch, helping restore savanna-style habitat, reduce wildfire risk and reopen the woods for wildlife and Soldier training. (Courtesy photo by Jeremiah Zurenda)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9422918
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-AB123-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters [Image 4 of 4], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters
Fort Sill