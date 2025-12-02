Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A forestry mulcher used by the Fort Sill Natural Resources Branch sits in a timber stand improvement project area in Training Area 42 at Fort Sill, Okla., Nov. 2025. The machine grinds dense understory into mulch, helping restore savanna-style habitat, reduce wildfire risk and reopen the woods for wildlife and Soldier training. (Courtesy photo by Jeremiah Zurenda)