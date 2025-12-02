Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A forestry mulcher used by the Fort Sill Natural Resources Branch sits in a timber stand improvement project area in Training Area 42 at Fort Sill, Okla., Nov. 2025. The machine grinds dense understory into mulch, helping restore savanna-style habitat, reduce wildfire risk and reopen the woods for wildlife and Soldier training. (Courtesy photo by Jeremiah Zurenda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9422918
    VIRIN: 251105-A-AB123-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters [Image 4 of 4], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters
    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters
    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters
    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Sill

    TAGS

    Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Natural Resources Mulcher

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download