Fort Sill Habitat Restoration Cuts Wildfire Risk, Grows New Opportunities for Hunters

Dense understory fills a forested stand in Training Area 42 at Fort Sill, Okla., before a timber stand improvement project in October 2025. The Fort Sill Natural Resources Branch is thinning overgrown brush and small trees in selected areas to restore savanna-style habitat, reduce wildfire risk and improve training land for Soldiers. (Courtesy photo by Jeremiah Zurenda)