307th MSG gains new commander

Family, friends and Airmen give a standing ovation to U.S. Air Force Col. Beth Hart, 307th Mission Support Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 4, 2025. Hart emphasized mission readiness and integration with active-duty counterparts at the 2nd Bomb Wing, 8th Air Force and Air Force Global Strike Command during her address to the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)