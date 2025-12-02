307th MSG gains new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing commander, hands the 307th Mission Support Group guidon to Col. Beth Hart during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 4, 2025. Hart is no stranger to the 307th Bomb Wing, having served as 307th Force Support Squadron commander earlier in her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)