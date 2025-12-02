307th MSG gains new commander

Col. Beth Hart took command of the 307th Mission Support Group during a ceremony here Dec. 4, witnessed by a gathering of Airmen, friends and family.



Hart earned her commission in 2002 through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at the University of Connecticut.



Prior to taking command of the 307th MSG, Hart served as the Individual Mobilization Assistant, Directorate of Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command.



She brings a wealth of experience and deep knowledge to her new role, having served in numerous staff positions and as commander of the 307th Force Support Squadron.



307th Bomb Wing commander Col. David Martinez spoke directly to Hart during his opening remarks.



“I get to hand the 307th MSG guidon over to a proven officer and leader who exemplifies exactly what it means to be a Citizen Airman,” Martinez said. “It’s my pleasure to welcome you and your family back to the 307th Bomb Wing.”



Hart turned her attention to 307th MSG Airmen during her first address as commander.



“I’m humbled and honored to be part of your team,” Hart said. “My top priority will be supporting you and your families so you can focus on executing our complex mission set at home and abroad.”

