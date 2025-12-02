307th MSG gains new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beth Hart, incoming 307th Mission Support Group commander, smiles at an acquaintance during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 4, 2025. Hart earned her commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Connecticut. She has held numerous staff and command positions in her 23-year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)