    307th MSG gains new commander

    307th MSG gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beth Hart, incoming 307th Mission Support Group commander, smiles at an acquaintance during an assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 4, 2025. Hart earned her commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Connecticut. She has held numerous staff and command positions in her 23-year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Assumption of Command
    AOC
    307th MSG

