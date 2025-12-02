Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines Visit CTF-70, USS George Washington Leaders [Image 8 of 9]

    MRF-SEA Marines Visit CTF-70, USS George Washington Leaders

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON, AT SEA

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brian Tuthill 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to disembark the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during their visit to George Washington while at sea, Nov. 24, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Brian Tuthill)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 08:37
    Photo ID: 9422874
    VIRIN: 251124-M-TL650-1262
    Resolution: 6846x4566
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: USS GEORGE WASHINGTON, AT SEA
    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Visit CTF-70, USS George Washington Leaders [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brian Tuthill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CTF-70
    USS George Washington
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25

