From left to right: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kyle O’Donohoe, the executive officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVV) 5, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Trevor Goff; the senior enlisted advisor of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force; Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of MRF-SEA; and U.S. Navy Chris Pollock, the executive officer of CVW 5, pose for a group photo during McDonald’s visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while at sea, Nov. 24, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Brian Tuthill)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 08:37
|Photo ID:
|9422870
|VIRIN:
|251124-M-TL650-1206
|Resolution:
|7439x4962
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|USS GEORGE WASHINGTON, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA Marines Visit CTF-70, USS George Washington Leaders [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Brian Tuthill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.