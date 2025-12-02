MRF-SEA Marines Visit CTF-70, USS George Washington Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force; speaks to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chris Pollock, left, the executive officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5; and Cmdr. Kyle O’Donohoe, the operations officer of CVV 5, during a visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while at sea, Nov. 24, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Brian Tuthill)