MRF-SEA Marines Visit CTF-70, USS George Washington Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Landen McCoy, left, a tactical air control operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Sayre, the cyber warfare officer of MRF-SEA, observe a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73 while at sea, Nov. 24, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. McCoy is a native of Georgia and Sayre is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Brian Tuthill)