    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) goes Underway [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) goes Underway

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251201-N-JM579-1039 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 1, 2025) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Kherice Farol and Operations Specialist 2nd Class James Kilbane heave mooring line aboard during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 1, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

