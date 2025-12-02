USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) goes Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251201-N-JM579-1032 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 1, 2025) Cryptological Technician Technical 3rd Class Makhi Juarezhaile, Cryptological Technician Technical Seaman Yareli Andrade, and Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Zachary Lepay heave the tug boat’s line during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 1, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)