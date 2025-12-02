USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) goes Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251201-N-JM579-1079 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 1, 2025) Seaman Apprentice Joshua Tejeda steers the ship while Seaman Apprentice Aden Lawton stands by directing the speed of the ship from the pilot house during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 1, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)