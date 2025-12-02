251201-N-JM579-1003 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 1, 2025) Cryptological Technician Technical 3rd Class Makhi Juarezhaile throws heaving line to a tug boat during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 1, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 04:49
|Photo ID:
|9422787
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-JM579-1003
|Resolution:
|3133x4699
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) goes Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.