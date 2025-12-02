Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program [Image 5 of 5]

    Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Oscar Munoz-Saenz, right, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance scheduler, receives mentoring from Senior Master Sgt. Billy Diaz, 86th MXG superintendent, during a Wings of Wisdom event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec 3, 2025. The rotational speed-mentoring format allowed Airmen access to multiple senior non-commissioned officers' perspectives in one session, strengthening their professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    This work, Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

