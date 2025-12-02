Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Oscar Munoz-Saenz, right, 86th Maintenance Group maintenance scheduler, receives mentoring from Senior Master Sgt. Billy Diaz, 86th MXG superintendent, during a Wings of Wisdom event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec 3, 2025. The rotational speed-mentoring format allowed Airmen access to multiple senior non-commissioned officers' perspectives in one session, strengthening their professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)