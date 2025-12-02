Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nolan Kessler, 86th Maintenance Group section chief, mentors two Airmen on career advice during a Wings of Wisdom event at Ramstein, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The event strengthened communication between ranks, creating space for mentorship, discussion and shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)