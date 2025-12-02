U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nolan Kessler, 86th Maintenance Group section chief, mentors two Airmen on career advice during a Wings of Wisdom event at Ramstein, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The event strengthened communication between ranks, creating space for mentorship, discussion and shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)
This work, Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.